Gemini appears to be adding a Spotify extension

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 4 2024 - 10:55 am PT
After rolling out a YouTube Music extension last month, Google may soon add a Spotify extension to Gemini.

The YouTube Music extension in Gemini allows users to find music, start radios, and more through the AI chatbot experience. And, presumably, new Spotify integration will work similarly.

Hidden in the latest Google app update for Android are references to a Spotify extension for Gemini. This is hinted by use the of the codename “Robin” which refers to Gemini alongside mentions of music playing on Spotify and Spotify account sign-in which were spotted by the folks at Android Authority in Google v15.22.29.29. 9to5Google can corroborate these findings, one of which is also present in the prior Google v15.22.28.29 update.

<string=”assistant_robin_action_spotify_signin_error”> Spotify requires sign in</string>

<string=”assistant_robin_action_spotify_tap_snackbar”>Starting to play on Spotify</string>

However, there’s no word just yet on when any of this might arrive. Evidence of YouTube Music integration showed up quite a while before the extension actually went live, and there’s nothing to be manually enabled yet either.

So, more than likely, we’re a ways out from this debut. Still, it’s nice to see, especially seeing as existing Gemini extensions are just for other Google products thus far.

