Google Messages no longer shows drafts in the conversation list

Google Messages for Android has made a small but noticeable change to the behavior of message drafts.

Previously, text you entered in the compose field but have not yet sent would be reflected on the main conversation list. That thread moved up the page, while “You:” followed by what you typed would appear in italics.

As of the latest stable (version 20240521_00_RC01) and beta (20240531_00_RC00) releases of Google Messages, that preview no longer appears. Threads still move to the top of the list, but there’s no other indication that it’s a draft. In fact, it looks like the last message from a contact was just received given that the time indicator has been updated instead of noting “Draft.”

That recognition of a draft existing would suggest a bug rather than a feature removal, but Google Messages has gotten rid of old features in recent months, like reminders, nudges (somehow, they’ve returned), and message organization (Personal + Business).

