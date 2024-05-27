 Skip to main content

Some Google Messages for Android users receiving distorted GIFs from iPhones

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 27 2024 - 12:55 pm PT
2 Comments

In recent weeks, GIFs sent by iPhone users to Android devices running Google Messages have turned into distorted still images with missing dots/pixels throughout. 

This issue — with reports continuing to come in — has been encountered on Pixel, Samsung, and other Android phones. All the GIFs have been sent over SMS/MMS by iPhone owners. 

While more than a few Android users have reported this issue, not every iPhone-Android conversation is impacted. GIFs we sent in testing today appear normally in Google Messages. Meanwhile, one case described how they had this problem but other Android users in the same group chat received GIFs from iPhone owners without issue. 

Android iPhone distorted GIFs
Android iPhone distorted GIFs

Credit: u/Diiiiirty, u/ForwardMotion6565

Given the wide range of devices and carriers, it’s unlikely to be an Android OS issue. It could be a problem with the Google Messages app, but we have yet to find Android-to-Android instances. As such, iOS is the most likely culprit. A compression or rendering bug might be at fault.

Reports about this distorted iPhone GIF issue increased in mid-May, though some Android users say it has been happening for a few weeks before that. One thing worth noting is how Apple released iOS 17.5 on May 13, with beta testing starting on April 2.

This issue comes ahead of Apple’s work to adopt RCS on the iPhone. We’re expecting it to launch later this year. The first beta of iOS 18 should arrive next month at WWDC 2024, but it’s unclear if RCS will be enabled on those first previews.

More on Google Messages:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
iOS

iOS
IPhone Google Messages

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing