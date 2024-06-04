Galaxy Watch FE leaks in new images, may cost €199 [Gallery]

Samsung is reportedly gearing up for three smartwatch releases this year, with one of those being the “Galaxy Watch FE.” Now, new details of that budget-friendly watch have surfaced, including a possible price point.

@Sudhanshu1414 on Twitter/X today posted a batch of images of the Galaxy Watch FE in all three colors. The leaked images show a device that’s very similar in design to the Galaxy Watch 4, likely because this watch is thought to be a refreshed version of the 2021 wearable. It has the same thicker bezels and chassis shape, but with some new bands at the very least.

According to the same leaker, the Galaxy Watch FE will feature Exynos W920, the same chip in Watch 4, with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It’d also ship with the Wear OS-based One UI 5 Watch, suggesting it may end up launching earlier than the Galaxy Watch 7, which is expected to ship with One UI 6 Watch.

But what will it cost?

Another leaker, @MysteryLupin, says that Galaxy Watch FE will carry a price tag of €199.

For comparison, that’d fall €100 less than the Galaxy Watch 6 sold in Europe today. So, similarly, that’d point to a cost of $199 in the US market too.

As for when this smartwatch may end up hitting the market, it’s still unclear. However, with support pages popping up lately and increasingly frequent leaks, it sounds like this one could be coming rather soon. That’d be good, considering Samsung just set the end of life for its Tizen-based Galaxy Watch models.

