Samsung rumored to re-release 2021’s Galaxy Watch 4 and 2020’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung releases a ton of devices every year, but often, only a few truly take off. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite must be doing some big numbers, as Samsung is rumored to be launching updated 2024 versions of those products soon.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite first launched nearly four years ago in 2020, with the Galaxy Watch 4 series launching a year later in mid-2021. Despite Samsung having since released two or three new generations of each product line, though, it seems the company has plans to revive these older models.

That’s according to Roland Quandt of WinFuture, who says that “Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (2024)” and “Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)” are around the corner.

It’s exceptionally rare to see product model names reused in this exact fashion, and it’s wild to see Samsung perhaps recycling these 3+ year old products.

To add more confusion, Samsung technically already did this for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The tablet was initially released on May 16, 2020, but was re-released on May 23, 2022. The refreshed version just got a new chip, switching from the Exynos 9611 to the Snapdragon 732G.

It’s unclear what Samsung could have planned for refreshes this time around. The Tab S6 Lite could get another new chipset, of course, as could the Galaxy Watch 4. Both products, outside of their chips, still hold up reasonably well today. The only big downgrades over existing products would be the 60Hz display on Tab S6 Lite and the lack of sapphire glass on the Watch 4, but the right price could alleviate any concerns there.

There’s no word on when these products may debut, but we’ll certainly be keeping an eye out. The Galaxy Watch 4 is currently still for sale for $169, while you can pick up the 2022 version of the Tab S6 Lite from $229.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram