 Skip to main content

Samsung rumored to re-release 2021’s Galaxy Watch 4 and 2020’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 1 2024 - 9:47 am PT
3 Comments
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung releases a ton of devices every year, but often, only a few truly take off. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite must be doing some big numbers, as Samsung is rumored to be launching updated 2024 versions of those products soon.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite first launched nearly four years ago in 2020, with the Galaxy Watch 4 series launching a year later in mid-2021. Despite Samsung having since released two or three new generations of each product line, though, it seems the company has plans to revive these older models.

That’s according to Roland Quandt of WinFuture, who says that “Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (2024)” and “Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)” are around the corner.

It’s exceptionally rare to see product model names reused in this exact fashion, and it’s wild to see Samsung perhaps recycling these 3+ year old products.

To add more confusion, Samsung technically already did this for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The tablet was initially released on May 16, 2020, but was re-released on May 23, 2022. The refreshed version just got a new chip, switching from the Exynos 9611 to the Snapdragon 732G.

It’s unclear what Samsung could have planned for refreshes this time around. The Tab S6 Lite could get another new chipset, of course, as could the Galaxy Watch 4. Both products, outside of their chips, still hold up reasonably well today. The only big downgrades over existing products would be the 60Hz display on Tab S6 Lite and the lack of sapphire glass on the Watch 4, but the right price could alleviate any concerns there.

There’s no word on when these products may debut, but we’ll certainly be keeping an eye out. The Galaxy Watch 4 is currently still for sale for $169, while you can pick up the 2022 version of the Tab S6 Lite from $229.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.