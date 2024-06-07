 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE release date leaks, and it’s later this month

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 7 2024 - 7:25 am PT
As we suspected, the Galaxy Watch FE is likely launching sooner rather than later, with a leaker claiming the budget-oriented smartwatch could see a release date before the end of June.

The Galaxy Watch FE is the long-rumored 2024-refresh of the Galaxy Watch 4. The device has leaked a few times recently, including a slip-up on Samsung’s website that confirmed the branding, while images have also surfaced.

@MysteryLupin on Twitter/X, a relatively reliable leaker, says that the Galaxy Watch FE will see a release date on June 24.

That’s well before Samsung’s rumored July 10 event for other new Galaxy devices where the device was previously thought to debut. However, this early launch certainly makes sense. Leaks of the device have been surfacing earlier than other Galaxy devices in the pipeline, and there was even an offer that bundled a free Watch FE with the Galaxy S24.

The Galaxy Watch FE is rumored to cost €199, likely translating to $199 in the US. That’s $100 less than the Galaxy Watch 6.

