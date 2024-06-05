Samsung confirms ‘Galaxy Watch FE’ name in website slip-up as launch approaches

Following several other leaks, Samsung has now confirmed the name of its upcoming budget smartwatch as the “Galaxy Watch FE.”

Word of a Watch FE first hit the scene earlier this year back in February where it was rumored that Samsung would refresh its 2021 smartwatch. That rumor claimed the device would be sold as the “Galaxy Watch 4 (2024)” in line with Samsung’s confusing and overpriced Galaxy Tab S6 Lite refreshes.

But, later, more evidence came to light to reveal the name “Galaxy Watch FE.”

That name signals more of an Apple Watch-like lineup for Samsung’s smartwatches, and more recent leaks have suggested the device could be as much as $100 cheaper than the Galaxy Watch 6.

Now, Samsung’s own website is confirming a couple of key details.

As spotted by Roland Quandt of WinFuture, Samsung.com now lists the “Galaxy Watch FE” by name with a 40mm, Bluetooth variant in black. We also saw blue and rose models in a previous leak. This appeared in the business section of Samsung’s website. There are no images attached to the page, and the page itself is largely blank, but the metadata and the URL slug specifically call the device in question the “Galaxy Watch FE.”

We’re pretty confident that Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Watch FE very soon, as another recent leak also revealed that the device will be running the current version of Samsung’s Wear OS skin. The company’s future wearables in the Watch 7 series, meanwhile, are highly likely to run One UI 6 Watch based on Wear OS 5.

Header image: @MysteryLupin

