 Skip to main content

Samsung confirms ‘Galaxy Watch FE’ name in website slip-up as launch approaches

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 5 2024 - 11:11 am PT
0 Comments

Following several other leaks, Samsung has now confirmed the name of its upcoming budget smartwatch as the “Galaxy Watch FE.”

Word of a Watch FE first hit the scene earlier this year back in February where it was rumored that Samsung would refresh its 2021 smartwatch. That rumor claimed the device would be sold as the “Galaxy Watch 4 (2024)” in line with Samsung’s confusing and overpriced Galaxy Tab S6 Lite refreshes.

But, later, more evidence came to light to reveal the name “Galaxy Watch FE.”

That name signals more of an Apple Watch-like lineup for Samsung’s smartwatches, and more recent leaks have suggested the device could be as much as $100 cheaper than the Galaxy Watch 6.

Now, Samsung’s own website is confirming a couple of key details.

As spotted by Roland Quandt of WinFuture, Samsung.com now lists the “Galaxy Watch FE” by name with a 40mm, Bluetooth variant in black. We also saw blue and rose models in a previous leak. This appeared in the business section of Samsung’s website. There are no images attached to the page, and the page itself is largely blank, but the metadata and the URL slug specifically call the device in question the “Galaxy Watch FE.”

We’re pretty confident that Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Watch FE very soon, as another recent leak also revealed that the device will be running the current version of Samsung’s Wear OS skin. The company’s future wearables in the Watch 7 series, meanwhile, are highly likely to run One UI 6 Watch based on Wear OS 5.

Header image: @MysteryLupin

More on Galaxy Watch:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing