What do you want from a Pixel Watch 3?

We reported on Friday that Google is working on two sizes for the Pixel Watch 3. That should address people’s biggest complaint about the Pixel Watch line, but what else do you think Google should tackle?

While I like the physical dimensions of the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2, the screen is too small for apps. Google should keep the 41 mm case but shrink the bezel to allow for a bigger canvas. I think that would be enough to let Wear OS apps, Tiles, and watch faces feel less squished.

On the naming front, I hope Google sticks to just “Pixel Watch 3 41 mm” and not Pixel Watch 3 XL.

In offering another size, I hope Google keeps sensors and other functionality – save for the screen and battery – the same. It will be great if advancements in health sensors and other functionality are for everyone rather than being limited to a bigger device and the physical size trade-off that entails.

[If Google wants to differentiate on models, I think a “Pro” watch that looks the same and just has more advanced features is not the way to go. Rather, such a watch should take after the Apple Watch Ultra (and the Garmin devices it competes with) to address a different use case: sports and endurance.]

Some people want a square or rectangular Pixel Watch. It’s true that the current circle is a bit limiting for applications in terms of UI placement and information density. However, I think this would require Wear OS developers to put in a bit more work for relatively minimal upside at this stage of the platform.

I’m happy with the Pixel Watch 2’s battery life and can easily get through a full day. I think we’re still a ways out from two or multi-day battery life. Ultra-wide band (UWB) support would be nice for continuity features (like Tap to Cast), help drive digital car key adoption, and maybe Find My Device use cases.

Meanwhile, performance is fine but not on the same level as the Apple Watch, with stutters (very short freezes) still happening on the PW2 in my day-to-day usage. Of course, I’m more attuned to this because I wear the Pixel Watch on one wrist and an Apple Watch on the other 24/7, while Qualcomm doesn’t have a new wearable processor just yet to aid on this front.

On the software front, I’m fine with the state of Wear OS, including its navigation paradigm and general layout. Customizable Quick Settings would be a nice usability tweak. I think Tiles could be much richer though, and most don’t show enough information to warrant the fullscreen nature.

I also want a Wear OS (or Pixel) compass app, while a calculator would be a nice tool to have. In general, apps can feel a bit basic, though are very simple to use, compared to the Apple Watch. In terms of watch faces, we need more digital ones from Google with room for a ton of complications.

