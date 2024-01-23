What do you want from a Pixel Watch 3?

We reported on Friday that Google is working on two sizes for the Pixel Watch 3. That should address people’s biggest complaint about the Pixel Watch line, but what else do you think Google should tackle?
9to5Google has a rebooted newsletter that highlights the biggest Google stories with added commentary and other tidbits. Sign up to get it early in your inbox, or continue reading 9to5Google Log Out below:
While I like the physical dimensions of the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2, the screen is too small for apps. Google should keep the 41 mm case but shrink the bezel to allow for a bigger canvas. I think that would be enough to let Wear OS apps, Tiles, and watch faces feel less squished.
On the naming front, I hope Google sticks to just “Pixel Watch 3 41 mm” and not Pixel Watch 3 XL.
In offering another size, I hope Google keeps sensors and other functionality – save for the screen and battery – the same. It will be great if advancements in health sensors and other functionality are for everyone rather than being limited to a bigger device and the physical size trade-off that entails.
[If Google wants to differentiate on models, I think a “Pro” watch that looks the same and just has more advanced features is not the way to go. Rather, such a watch should take after the Apple Watch Ultra (and the Garmin devices it competes with) to address a different use case: sports and endurance.]
Some people want a square or rectangular Pixel Watch. It’s true that the current circle is a bit limiting for applications in terms of UI placement and information density. However, I think this would require Wear OS developers to put in a bit more work for relatively minimal upside at this stage of the platform.
I’m happy with the Pixel Watch 2’s battery life and can easily get through a full day. I think we’re still a ways out from two or multi-day battery life. Ultra-wide band (UWB) support would be nice for continuity features (like Tap to Cast), help drive digital car key adoption, and maybe Find My Device use cases.
Meanwhile, performance is fine but not on the same level as the Apple Watch, with stutters (very short freezes) still happening on the PW2 in my day-to-day usage. Of course, I’m more attuned to this because I wear the Pixel Watch on one wrist and an Apple Watch on the other 24/7, while Qualcomm doesn’t have a new wearable processor just yet to aid on this front.
On the software front, I’m fine with the state of Wear OS, including its navigation paradigm and general layout. Customizable Quick Settings would be a nice usability tweak. I think Tiles could be much richer though, and most don’t show enough information to warrant the fullscreen nature.
I also want a Wear OS (or Pixel) compass app, while a calculator would be a nice tool to have. In general, apps can feel a bit basic, though are very simple to use, compared to the Apple Watch. In terms of watch faces, we need more digital ones from Google with room for a ton of complications.
From 9to5Google
Gboard preps ‘Seamless voice typing’ that lets you instantly start talking
OnePlus 12 launches globally for $799
- The OnePlus 12R could be an absolute flagship killer at $499
- OnePlus Buds 3 get ‘Pro’ design for $99, launching February 5
Pixel facing new storage issue, likely tied to January Google Play system update
You’ll have to wait a little bit longer for the ‘Minty Fresh’ Pixel 8
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra display is very good at blocking reflections [Video]
What (else) is happening
First Pixel 9 Pro renders leak: Flat edge, camera bar redesign, more
Samsung reportedly planning ‘entry-level’ version of Galaxy Z Fold 6
Chrome 121 adding gen AI-powered Tab Organizer and theme maker
Google backs ‘SpaceMobile’ as we continue to wait for satellite connectivity on Android
Samsung unsurprisingly says One UI 6.1 is coming to Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 too
Google Photos rolling out auto-grouping ‘Stacks’ on Android
OSOM’s ‘Privacy Cable’ now comes in a much more useful USB-A version
Motorola’s 2024 Razr foldable leaks as Lenovo sets its sights on top three spot
Top comment by Bryan
It'll take a bit to get me to remove my Garmin Epix 2. I'd at least need the following:
Durability. A titanium build with sapphire glass. I don't even have a screen protector on my Garmin. I wear it regularly in Crossfit and other activities. Doesn't even have a mark on it.
Longer battery life. I can go camping for a long weekend, or traveling, and I don't have to worry about overnight or even bi-nightly charges. My Epix can easily last 5-10 days without losing anything. I use it for notifications, activity tracking, and even sleep tracking. I have so much less stress worrying about how often to charge or if the charge will last for an event/activity.
With that said, I do miss having more integration with my phone. Alarms on my phone don't work on my watch for example. I have automations on my Pixel to do things like turn off the fans and turn on the lights when I turn off my morning alarm. Can't do this with my watch currently.
Carved launches its ‘Live Edge’ real wood cases for Google Pixel 8 Pro
Ford unveils its new Android Automotive experience, coming to 2024 vehicles [Gallery]
From the rest of 9to5
9to5Mac: First Apple Vision Pro pre-orders now shipping to buyers for February 2 launch
Electrek: First drive in the Kia EV9: The three-row electric SUV many consumers have been waiting for
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments