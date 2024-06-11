Spotify HiFi offering will come as an add-on at $5 per month, reports say

Spotify’s lossless audio tier seems to have been a pipe dream, with nothing to show over the last couple of years, it has been rumored. According to a new source, Spotify’s HiFi tier is very much gearing up, with the new tier coming as an add-on at an extra $5 per month.

According to a report from Bloomberg, an insider familiar with Spotify’s plans divulged a couple of specifics that have not been uncovered since the first rumors began stirring years ago. That report indicates that Spotify will position the HiFi subscription as an add-on tier. It will cost $5 more than the service’s current base plan.

This comes after Spotify just announced price hikes at $1 more than the previous cost, landing at $10.99/month for an individual account. An additional HiFi package would cost the user $15.99/month. This comes as somewhat of a surprise.

We originally thought this package could end up costing a bit more, possibly somewhere in the $20 range. It is possible the universal price increase is meant to soften the margins, allowing Spotify to present a costly new HiFi tier at a much more reasonable price while the majority of users pay a little more. It isn’t as sinister as it may sound – a cost increase is meant to allow the company to cover increased expenses, and it’s possible the HiFi tier may require more than a mere $15.99 per user.

The new tier will reportedly also come with a new feature that allows users to generate custom playlists for future dates, events, and activities. The tier will even attempt to create playlists based on prediction.

Still, this update comes with no estimate on release. It does, however, sound like Spotify is finally prepared to release its new HiFi audio add-on.