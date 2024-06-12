Honor 200 series launches in Europe and UK with ‘studio-level portrait camera’

After launching the Magic 6 Pro earlier this year, Honor has just revealed its mid-range Honor 200 and 200 Pro globally with a focus on a portrait camera alongside an eye-friendly display.

Priced at €599 and €799 respectively, the Honor 200 and 200 Pro are, at their core, cut-down versions of the brand’s flagship offering. As such, there are a few compromises at play. That starts with the chips you’ll find in these phones. Honor 200 is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, while 200 Pro uses the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. These are not flagship offerings, but still plenty powerful chips that are used alongside 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

These also ship with MagicOS 8.0, powered by Android 14 and full of Honor’s AI features including the Magic Portal that debuted on Magic 6 Pro. That feature lets you select and drag text and have the AI pick relevant apps to use that text in. Honor has expanded the feature to work in more apps, which was our biggest complaint about it previously.

In the hardware, both phones are very similar. Each has a metal frame and plastic back with a 6.78-inch display up front. That display offers many of the same eye-friendly features as Honor’s flagship. That includes a 3840Hz PWM dimming rate and adjustments to blue light output to improve eye fatigue. The Pro also includes “Adaptive Dimming” and other upgrades.

There’s a 5,200 mAh silicon-carbon battery under the hood with up to 100W wired charging on the 200 Pro.

Honor 200 Pro

One of Honor’s main focuses here, though, is on the camera.

Honor 200 and 200 Pro have what the brand calls a “studio-level portrait camera.” This is handled through a pair of 50MP rear-facing cameras, one of which being a telephoto lens with a customized Sony sensor. Honor says that OIS on the telephoto lens will help eliminate and shake from hurting a portrait shot, leading to a sharp and crisp image. This is bolstered by, of course, AI, with Honor working with Studio Harcourt to improve the processing of portrait shots.

The front-facing camera is also optimized for portraits, also using a 50MP camera. The rear also has a 12MP shooter for ultrawide and macro shots.

As mentioned, Honor 200 starts at €599/£499, while 200 Pro starts at €799/£699.99. That’s not super cheap for a “mid-range” phone, but these bring a lot of the best features of Honor’s flagship Magic 6 Pro at around half the cost of that €1,299 device, and that’s a pretty great deal. We’ll have a full review of Honor 200 Pro soon.

Honor will also be launching the 200 Lite for €329/£279 with a 108MP main camera, a similar 6.78-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, all running with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset.

