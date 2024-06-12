 Skip to main content

‘Kick with Pixel’ game launches for Euros with prizes and hardware discounts

Jun 12 2024
To celebrate another summer of football courtesy of the European Championships, Google has launched the “Kick with Pixel” interactive web-based mobile game.

The game is pretty straightforward and feels like a cross between the popular Flick Kick Football Kickoff and other target practice titles. Unlike that mobile game, you can win actual prizes such as stadium tour tickets, the opportunity to play on “professional” pitches, join an open training session with your “team,” and up to £50 discount on Google Pixel hardware.

Given that Google Pixel is the official sponsor of the England National Team, Arsenal FC, and Liverpool FC, any team training sessions would likely be with those listed. However, the fineprint does not make this clear.

kick with pixel game

When you start “Kick with Pixel” game, you can choose your preferred nation and set the name on your jersey. Like a penalty shootout, you have five opportunities to hit a static target on a 3D pitch. Flicking the football toward the target and landing near the hexagonal markers awards points. After five shots, your scores are totaled and added to the global leaderboard. You can enter your email for a further chance to win prizes and product discounts on the Google Store.

kick with pixel game
kick with pixel game
kick with pixel game

The launch of the “Kick with Pixel” game also coincides with further discounts on Google hardware that will run throughout the tournament, including discounts on the Pixel Tablet, Pixel Buds Pro, recently released Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Fold.

The “Kick with Pixel” game will run from June 11 through July 2 to coincide with the UEFA European Championships. If you want to test your mettle, head to the kickwithpixel.google.com on your mobile device to get kicking.

