Google still doesn’t offer a Pixel 5G country availability list

Last month, Google removed its list of countries where “5G on your Pixel” is supported. While a replacement is still not available, Google now provides a little bit more information in an updated support page.
Dating back to the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G launch, pixel.withgoogle.com/5G/ eventually redirected to an “Understand 5G compatibility & roaming on Pixel phones” support article in May. That page was recently updated with the following “Learn which Pixel phones can work with which kinds of 5G” table:
|Phone
|Model ID
|Can work with
|Pixel 8a
|GKV4X (CA, US)
|Sub-6
|G6GPR (AT, AU, BE, CZ, DK, FR, DE, IE, IT, PL, PT, ES, SE, NL, NO, CH, UK, IN, SG, TW)
|Sub-6
|G8HHN (US, Verizon only)
|mmWave & Sub-6
|G576D (JP)
|Sub-6
|Pixel 8 Pro
|GC3VE (AT, BE, CE, CH, CZ, DE, DK, ES, FR, IE, IN, IT, NL, NO, PL, PT, SE, SG, TW, UK)
|Sub-6
|G1MNW (AU, US)
|mmWave & Sub-6
|GE9DP (JP)
|mmWave & Sub-6
|Pixel 8
|G9BQD (CA/US)
|Sub-6
|GKWS6 (US)
|mmWave & Sub-6 (Verizon and AT&T only)
|GZPFO (JP)
|Sub-6
|GPJ41 (AT, AU, BE, CH, CZ, DE, DK, ES, FR, IE, IN, IT, NL, NO, PL, PT, SE, SG, TW, UK)
|Sub-6
It has every phone from the Pixel 4a (5G) to the Pixel 8a. Each Model ID is accompanied by a list of countries. We believe this is only referring to where each device version is available for sale. The Google Store does list model numbers and supported bands on the tech specs page but only on a country-by-country basis, so this new resource has the advantage of consolidating everything.
The “Can work with” column notes “Sub-6” or “mmWave & Sub-6” compatibility. In the case of the Pixel 8, Google notes when it’s limited to specific carriers.
This is not the same thing as a Pixel 5G country availability list since the faster connectivity should be available in more countries than where the Pixel is sold, but it could be a step towards more information. Before the removal, it was last updated around March of 2024 to bring the total count to 38. At the time, Pixel was only sold in 23 countries.
|Australia
|Germany
|Lithuania
|Slovakia
|Austria
|Greece
|Luxembourg
|Slovenia
|Belgium
|Hungary
|Netherlands
|Spain
|Canada
|Iceland
|New Zealand
|Sweden
|Croatia
|India
|Norway
|Switzerland
|Czech Republic
|Ireland
|Poland
|Taiwan
|Denmark
|Italy
|Portugal
|United Kingdom
|Estonia
|Japan
|Puerto Rico
|United States
|Finland
|Latvia
|Romania
|France
|Liechtenstein
|Singapore
The current page just says:
“Ask your carrier about its 5G area, speeds, and support for your phone model. Only some carriers offer 5G service. Their 5G areas may be in smaller areas than their other services.”
|Pixel Fold
|G9FPL17
|mmWave & Sub-6
|GOB9617 (JP)
|mmWave & Sub-6
|Pixel 7a
|GODZQ (US, Verizon only)
|mmWave & Sub-6
|GWKK3 (CA, US, AT&T, Google Store or Fi, T-Mobile only)
|Sub-6
|GHL1X (AU, DE, DK, ES, FR, GB, IE, IN, IT, NL, NO, SE, SG, TW)
|Sub-6
|G82U8 (JP)
|Sub-6
|Pixel 7 Pro
|GE2AE (AU, US)
|mmWave & Sub-6
|GP4BC (CA, DE, DK, ES, FR, GB, IE, IN, IT, NL, NO, SE, SG, TW)
|Sub-6
|GFE4J (JP)
|mmWave & Sub-6
|Pixel 7
|GQML3 (US)
|mmWave & Sub-6
|GVU6C (AU, CA, DE, DK, ES, FR, GB, IE, IN, IT, NL, NO, SE, SG, TW, US)
|Sub-6
|G03Z5 (JP)
|Sub-6
|Pixel 6a
|GB62Z, GX7AS (US only, Verizon only)G1AZG (AU, DE, DK, ES, FR, GB, IE, IT, NL, NO, SE)GB17L (JP)GX7AS (CA, IN, PR, SG, TW)
|mmWave & Sub-6
|Pixel 6 Pro
|G8V0U (AU, US)
|mmWave & Sub-6
|GLU0G (CA, DE, ES, FR, GB, IE, IT, SG, TW)
|Sub-6
|GF5KQ (JP)
|mmWave & Sub-6
|Pixel 6
|GB7N6 (AU, CA, DE, ES, FR, GB, IE, IT, SG, TW, and US – Unlocked, Google Fi & T-Mobile)
|Sub-6
|G9S9B (US, AT&T & Verizon only)
|mmWave & Sub-6
|GR1YH (JP)
|Sub-6
|Pixel 5a (5G)
|G1F8F (US)
|Sub-6
|G4S1M (JP)
|Sub-6
|Pixel 5
|GD1YQ (US)
|mmWave & Sub-6
|GTT9Q/G5NZ6 (non-US)
|Sub-6
|Pixel 4a (5G)
|G6QU3 (US only, Verizon only)
|mmWave & Sub-6
|G025E/G025I/G025H
|Sub-6
