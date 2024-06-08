 Skip to main content

Google still doesn’t offer a Pixel 5G country availability list

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 8 2024 - 9:30 am PT
3 Comments

Last month, Google removed its list of countries where “5G on your Pixel” is supported. While a replacement is still not available, Google now provides a little bit more information in an updated support page.

Dating back to the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G launch, pixel.withgoogle.com/5G/ eventually redirected to an “Understand 5G compatibility & roaming on Pixel phones” support article in May. That page was recently updated with the following “Learn which Pixel phones can work with which kinds of 5G” table:

PhoneModel IDCan work with
Pixel 8aGKV4X (CA, US)Sub-6
G6GPR (AT, AU, BE, CZ, DK, FR, DE, IE, IT, PL, PT, ES, SE, NL, NO, CH, UK, IN, SG, TW)Sub-6
G8HHN (US, Verizon only)mmWave & Sub-6
G576D (JP)Sub-6
Pixel 8 ProGC3VE (AT, BE, CE, CH, CZ, DE, DK, ES, FR, IE, IN, IT, NL, NO, PL, PT, SE, SG, TW, UK)Sub-6
G1MNW (AU, US)mmWave & Sub-6
GE9DP (JP)mmWave & Sub-6
Pixel 8G9BQD (CA/US)Sub-6
GKWS6 (US)mmWave & Sub-6 (Verizon and AT&T only)
GZPFO (JP)Sub-6
GPJ41 (AT, AU, BE, CH, CZ, DE, DK, ES, FR, IE, IN, IT, NL, NO, PL, PT, SE, SG, TW, UK)Sub-6
Continues below

It has every phone from the Pixel 4a (5G) to the Pixel 8a. Each Model ID is accompanied by a list of countries. We believe this is only referring to where each device version is available for sale. The Google Store does list model numbers and supported bands on the tech specs page but only on a country-by-country basis, so this new resource has the advantage of consolidating everything.

The “Can work with” column notes “Sub-6” or “mmWave & Sub-6” compatibility. In the case of the Pixel 8, Google notes when it’s limited to specific carriers.

This is not the same thing as a Pixel 5G country availability list since the faster connectivity should be available in more countries than where the Pixel is sold, but it could be a step towards more information. Before the removal, it was last updated around March of 2024 to bring the total count to 38. At the time, Pixel was only sold in 23 countries.

AustraliaGermanyLithuaniaSlovakia
AustriaGreeceLuxembourgSlovenia
BelgiumHungaryNetherlandsSpain
CanadaIcelandNew ZealandSweden
CroatiaIndiaNorwaySwitzerland
Czech RepublicIrelandPolandTaiwan
DenmarkItalyPortugalUnited Kingdom
EstoniaJapanPuerto RicoUnited States
FinlandLatviaRomania
FranceLiechtensteinSingapore
Early 2024: Google Store + India availability in bold

The current page just says: 

“Ask your carrier about its 5G area, speeds, and support for your phone model. Only some carriers offer 5G service. Their 5G areas may be in smaller areas than their other services.”

Pixel FoldG9FPL17mmWave & Sub-6
GOB9617 (JP)mmWave & Sub-6
Pixel 7aGODZQ (US, Verizon only)mmWave & Sub-6
GWKK3 (CA, US, AT&T, Google Store or Fi, T-Mobile only)Sub-6
GHL1X (AU, DE, DK, ES, FR, GB, IE, IN, IT, NL, NO, SE, SG, TW)Sub-6
G82U8 (JP)Sub-6
Pixel 7 ProGE2AE (AU, US)mmWave & Sub-6
GP4BC (CA, DE, DK, ES, FR, GB, IE, IN, IT, NL, NO, SE, SG, TW)Sub-6
GFE4J (JP)mmWave & Sub-6
Pixel 7GQML3 (US)mmWave & Sub-6
GVU6C (AU, CA, DE, DK, ES, FR, GB, IE, IN, IT, NL, NO, SE, SG, TW, US)Sub-6
G03Z5 (JP)Sub-6
Pixel 6aGB62Z, GX7AS (US only, Verizon only)G1AZG (AU, DE, DK, ES, FR, GB, IE, IT, NL, NO, SE)GB17L (JP)GX7AS (CA, IN, PR, SG, TW)mmWave & Sub-6
Pixel 6 ProG8V0U (AU, US)mmWave & Sub-6
GLU0G (CA, DE, ES, FR, GB, IE, IT, SG, TW)Sub-6
GF5KQ (JP)mmWave & Sub-6
Pixel 6GB7N6 (AU, CA, DE, ES, FR, GB, IE, IT, SG, TW, and US – Unlocked, Google Fi & T-Mobile)Sub-6
G9S9B (US, AT&T & Verizon only)mmWave & Sub-6
GR1YH (JP)Sub-6
Pixel 5a (5G)G1F8F (US)Sub-6
G4S1M (JP)Sub-6
Pixel 5GD1YQ (US)mmWave & Sub-6
GTT9Q/G5NZ6 (non-US)Sub-6
Pixel 4a (5G)G6QU3 (US only, Verizon only)mmWave & Sub-6
G025E/G025I/G025HSub-6

Thanks George

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing