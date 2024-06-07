Samsung’s new Galaxy foldables and watches leak in promo material, details unclear

Samsung is set to hold another Galaxy Unpacked next month, which should result in a new Galaxy Watch, Fold, Flip, and Ring. For now, though, new Galaxy promo materials have leaked online, though they’re a little hard to make out.

To fly under Samsung’s radar—at least for a little bit—Evleaks released a few mosaic images of its upcoming devices in the form of unreleased marketing photos. The leaked photos showcase the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring, and Galaxy Watch 7.

If there weren’t countless previous leaks and rumors surrounding each of these devices, it’d probably be a little more difficult to tell what phones and watches are shown in the tiled-over picture. Still, it’s pretty easy to distinguish from afar or if you just cross your eyes a little bit.

As far as details go, the new images don’t show much in the way of features on each device. It does look like Samsung is going to be prioritizing the Galaxy Watch 7’s waterproof capabilities, if the leak holds water. This could point to a better rating than 50 ATM for the watch, though we won’t hold our breath.

Samsung has already leaked some of these marketing images itself. That set showed off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 with their new boxy designs. Those clear images also detail Samsung’s new camera design.

Each of the listed devices in the leak is likely to be announced in full during Galaxy Unpacked in Paris this July.

More on Galaxy: