Google announces extended repair program for the Pixel 8 display

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 13 2024 - 2:21 pm PT
Following the last extended repair program in 2022, Google is launching one for a “limited number of Pixel 8 devices” that suffer from “display related vertical line and flickering issues.” 

There are two eligibility requirements for this Pixel 8 extended repair program:

  • Exhibits a vertical line running from the bottom of the display to the the top or a display flicker and:
  • Has a device identifier (e.g., IMEI, serial number) determined by Google or an authorized repair partner, as qualifying for this program 

If you qualify, Google will “provide support coverage for affected Pixel 8 devices for 3 years after the date of original retail purchase.” The program specifically provides “one free display replacement for eligible Pixel 8 devices.” Additionally:

  • “Any repair under this Extended Repair Program is warranted for 90 days. The program doesn’t extend the standard warranty coverage of your Pixel 8.”
  • “If your Pixel 8 display or coverglass has been cracked or the device exhibits other forms of damage, like liquid intrusion, it may not qualify for this program.”

Previous extended repair programs have been for the Pixel 5a’s display and the battery on the Pixel 4 XL.

More on Pixel 8:

