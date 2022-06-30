Google launches Pixel 5a repair program for display issues

Google today announced a 1-year extended repair program for the Pixel 5a 5G and “certain display-related issues” in the US and Japan.

The 2021 mid-ranger is not even a year old at this point (launched August 26, 2021) and is getting its existing warranty extended for:

Certain types of display failures that show as a blank or black screen when the phone is on may be covered.

The Pixel 5a has a 6.34-inch FHD+ display with a hole punch in the top-left corner for the front-facing camera.

Those eligible “may receive a free repair for up to one year after your warranty expires.” Stateside, you can take your Pixel 5a to Asurion/uBreakiFix locations or mail-in repair after contacting Pixel Support in both countries.

Google says it also “contacted customers we believe may have been affected by this issue” and paid out of pocket. If you weren’t, there’s a form that requires the Pixel 5a’s IMEI and proof of repair.

We contacted customers we believe may have been affected by this issue. If you purchased your device through Google Store, and experienced this issue before June 30, 2022 and paid for a repair, but didn’t receive an email from Google, please fill out this form.

This follows a previous repair program for the Pixel 4 XL and battery issues that was announced in July of 2021.

