Online listing confirms Motorola’s Find My Device tracker is in the works

A swell of tracking devices has appeared recently thanks to Google rolling out the Find My Device network. The latest is the Motorola Moto Tag tracker, which has appeared on the UAE’s certification website and will likely be the next Find My Device network entry.

Android’s Find My Device network is a pretty big deal. It offers the same thing Apple’s AirTag network does, but it brings the massive network of Android phones into the mix, allowing you to find your tracking device even when it is way out of range. That rollout means manufacturers are starting to release tracking tag options that work with Android’s large foundation.

Motorola is the latest manufacturer to make an appearance, though not in an official announcement (via MySmartPrice). The Moto Tag appeared on the UAE’s TDRA certification website with a couple of details regarding the model name and certification date. The “Moto Tag” name is listed as the official product title, though not much else is available in terms of design or operating system.

MySmartPrice

It is very likely that Motorola’s unreleased tracker will be compatible with Google’s Find My Device network. Motorola is on the list of manufacturers expected to release options compatible with the network, and this listing only confirms that the company is close to releasing a tracking option.

The tracker will be one of many new devices working with Google’s network, including Pebblebee, Chipolo, and Eufy. Apple doesn’t pose much competition because the device sits in a different network and in a market that doesn’t necessarily apply.

