Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $400 off, Galaxy A35 all-time low, Buds 2 Pro now $110 off at $120, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by a $400 price drop on Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone alongside the 512GB Z Flip 5 starting from $850. An ongoing up to $350 in FREE credit offer for Google Cloud sign-ups also joins one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and a new Amazon all-time low on Galaxy A35 smartphone. Check it all out below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon just knocked $400 off Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5

Amazon is now offering Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone from $1,399.99 shipped. You’re looking at a regularly $1,800 current-generation foldable handset with a deep $400 price drop to deliver the lowest price we can find. Currently still up at the full $1,800 directly from Samsung, this deal comes within $50 of the best price we have tracked this year, which was a limited-time one-day offer during the major Discover Samsung Summer Sale – today’s deal is matching the best price of the year otherwise. Head over to our hands-on review.

There are also some Z Flip 5 deals now live at Amazon with the 512GB model marked down from $1,120 to $849.99 shipped – this is matching the best price we have tracked this year. The Galaxy Z Flip5 is powered by way of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip and features an interior 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display with customizable widgets and a full cover screen with the ability to clearly preview pics live before capturing.

Samsung’s new 2024 unlocked Galaxy A35 smartphone hits all-time low

We have seen our fair share of big-time price drops on Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones, but today we are taking a look at one its 2024 entry-to-mid range device. Amazon is now offering the latest Samsung Galaxy A35 smartphone down at $359.99 shipped in both colorways. Regularly $400, this model initially debuted back in April of this year as an ultra-affordable point of entry into the current-generation Samsung Android phones. Today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low at $40 under the price you’ll pay at Samsung right now – this is matching the $40 gift card promotion in terms of value we spotted at launch.

Samsung’s ANC Galaxy Buds 2 Pro drop back to one of the best prices ever

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro back down at $159.99 shipped, but Woot is now crushing that deal with an offer down at $119.99 Prime shipped in all three colorways. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. These Samsung wireless earbuds remain the brand’s flagship offering, and are now seeing one of the best deals we have tracked on the US version with the full Samsung warranty at $110 off. Today’s deal delivers nearly 48% in savings and comes in well below the $170 sale price you’ll find directly from Samsung right now. This is matching the best we have tracked this year. In our hands-on review, we said the Buds 2 are “simply Stellar” and especially for folks using a Samsung handset.

Hisense’s 2024 85-inch U8 mini-LED 4K Google Smart TV hits $2,000 all-time low ($800 off)

While we are still tracking some deals on other sizes and the less premium models in the lineup, Amazon is now offering the new 2024 model Hisense 85-inch Class U8 Series mini-LED 4K Google Smart TV down at $1,999.99 shipped. This regularly $2,800 living room, home theater, or gaming display is now $800 off to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. Also currently matched at Best Buy, this is $200 under our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked anywhere since its release a few months ago. Check below for additional deals.

Hisense 2024 model Smart Google TV deals:

