Samsung Galaxy A35 launches in the US today for $399

After debuting internationally earlier this year, Samsung is now bringing the Galaxy A35 to the United States for a price of $399.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 is by all accounts a mid-range smartphone. It’s powered by the Exynos 1380, a 5nm chipset that was also used in the Galaxy A54 last year. The chip is paired with at least 6GB of RAM, but 8GB in some tiers. The device also has 128GB of storage (up to 256GB) without a microSD card slot, and is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Android 14 with One UI 6.1 is installed out of the box, but you won’t find any Galaxy AI features here.

The display on Galaxy A35 is a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel that hits a refresh rate up to 120Hz. It’s got a 13MP selfie camera in a hole punch on the display, as well as a triple camera array on the back comprised of a 50MP main shooter, 8MP ultra-wide, and 5MP macro.

Samsung will offer the Galaxy A35 in “Awesome Navy” and “Awesome Lilac” color variants in the States, and the device will be sold unlocked as well as through carriers.

Pricing starts at $399.

At Samsung.com, for a limited time, trade-ins toward the device are up to $150 while buyers can also bundle in a pair of Galaxy Buds FE for 30% off (which should be $30).

Notably, Samsung is not bringing the Galaxy A55 to the US this year.

