 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy A35 launches in the US today for $399

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 18 2024 - 6:00 am PT
0 Comments

After debuting internationally earlier this year, Samsung is now bringing the Galaxy A35 to the United States for a price of $399.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 is by all accounts a mid-range smartphone. It’s powered by the Exynos 1380, a 5nm chipset that was also used in the Galaxy A54 last year. The chip is paired with at least 6GB of RAM, but 8GB in some tiers. The device also has 128GB of storage (up to 256GB) without a microSD card slot, and is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Android 14 with One UI 6.1 is installed out of the box, but you won’t find any Galaxy AI features here.

The display on Galaxy A35 is a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel that hits a refresh rate up to 120Hz. It’s got a 13MP selfie camera in a hole punch on the display, as well as a triple camera array on the back comprised of a 50MP main shooter, 8MP ultra-wide, and 5MP macro.

Samsung will offer the Galaxy A35 in “Awesome Navy” and “Awesome Lilac” color variants in the States, and the device will be sold unlocked as well as through carriers.

Pricing starts at $399.

At Samsung.com, for a limited time, trade-ins toward the device are up to $150 while buyers can also bundle in a pair of Galaxy Buds FE for 30% off (which should be $30).

Notably, Samsung is not bringing the Galaxy A55 to the US this year.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy A35

Samsung Galaxy A35

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.