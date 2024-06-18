Nothing’s first CMF Phone will be joined by earbud and smartwatch sequels in July

Nothing’s CMF sub-brand is preparing to launch its first phone in July and, along with it, we’ll also be getting new earbuds and a new smartwatch too.

Announced on Twitter/X, CMF by Nothing will be launching the CMF Phone 1 on July 8. The device, expected to be a mid-range phone, has been previously teased in an orange color.

With that launch, CMF will also be debuting two other new products. The CMF Buds Pro and Watch Pro will both be getting sequels, with a brief video teasing a circular product as well as something with a physical dial in the corner, just like the Phone 1 will have.

CMF’s Buds Pro and Watch Pro launched last year as super-affordable accessories that were pretty well received, but it’s unclear what new versions will bring to the table. It seems possible the new watch could be circular in design based on the teaser, where the previous model was a clear Apple Watch clone.

A wonderful turn of events.



Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2 join Phone 1 in the new CMF by Nothing line-up.



Learn everything at our next Community Update on 8 July 2024, 10:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/we04dldkBa — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 18, 2024

