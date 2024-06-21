 Skip to main content

Microsoft Copilot is now just a web app on Windows, like Gemini on Chromebooks

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 21 2024 - 8:58 am PT
1 Comment

Microsoft is using Copilot as a pillar for the future of Windows, but the Copilot experience sees a huge downgrade with the debut of “Copilot+ PCs,” as it’s now just a simple web app.

Over the past few months, Microsoft has doubled down on Copilot throughout Windows. Earlier this year, laptops started to ship with a dedicated keyboard key for launching Copilot which, at the time, took the form of an integrated sidebar.

Now, though, Microsoft has ditched that sidebar experience. Instead, Copilot now appears through a Progressive Web App (PWA) powered by Microsoft Edge browser. Pressing the Copilot button on a new Copilot+ PC such as the latest Surface Laptop, where we noticed the change earlier this week, launches the web app as a window on the screen. There’s no OS integration to see.

As The Verge notes, this also came with a massive functional downgrade. Copilot’s web app can no longer handle system commands such as changing settings or interacting with apps. Microsoft said in a recent blog post that this allows the company to “more agilely develop and optimize” Copilot.

…we’re also evolving the Copilot experience on Windows as an app that will be pinned to the taskbar. This enables users to get the benefits of a traditional app experience, including the ability to resize, move, and snap the window – feedback we’ve heard from users throughout the preview of Copilot in Windows. This model also allows Microsoft to more agilely develop and optimize the experience based on user feedback.

The change puts the experience of using Copilot on Windows more in line with that of Gemini on Chromebook Plus laptops. Google announced Gemini support late last month with a dedicated Gemini app available on ChromeOS. However, like Copilot’s new form, it’s just a PWA.

  • Copilot on Surface Laptop
  • What Copilot used to look like
  • Gemini on Chromebook Plus

More on Windows:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Windows

Windows
Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft Copilot

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing