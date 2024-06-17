 Skip to main content

Windows 11 will let you send files and links to Android directly from the share menu

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 17 2024 - 8:25 am PT
microsoft phone link

Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 will soon integrate your Android phone device into the share menu in coming updates.

Rolling out now to Windows 11 Insiders, the share menu in Windows will allow users to send files, links, and more from their PCs directly to their Android phones. This will add a “My Phone” shortcut to the share menu.

This all works through Phone Link, the service that links Windows and Android through an app on both of your devices. The app is usually used for syncing notifications, accessing apps and files, and more, but this new addition makes it a little bit easier and faster to send items.

Microsoft explains:

We are rolling out the ability to easily share content to an Android device from Windows share window. The feature requires you to pair your Android device to your Windows PC using the Link to Windows app on Android and Phone Link on your PC.

As for when this might be available to everyone, it’s unclear. Microsoft is only rolling this out to its beta testers for the time being.

Notably, though, this might not be useful in all apps. Many apps and programs on Windows have their own share menus or don’t integrate with the native one on Windows 11 at all. But, in any case, this seems like handy functionality.

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

