Pixelated 015: Stolen phones and tracking woes

Welcome to the fifteenth episode of Pixelated, a podcast by 9to5Google. This week, we talk about the Android 15 Beta 3 and Find My Device trackers.
- Realme GT 6 shipment stolen in transit, delays launch in Spain
- Here’s everything new in Android 15 Beta 3 [Gallery]
- Chipolo One Point and Card Point initial review: Basic tracking and not much else [Video]
