Realme GT 6 shipment stolen in transit, delays launch in Spain

With a high-profile European launch just a few days away, the entire first batch of Realme GT 6 retail units has been stolen en route to Spain.

In a post on Twitter/X (h/t Ishan Agarwal), the official Realme Spain account explained that the entire GT 6 shipment was stolen on their way to the European nation. Efforts to recover the devices have been fruitless, but it’s not clear where the shipment went missing. this has delayed the launch of the mid-ranger in Spain:

Dear realme family,

We have to apologize to you.

For reasons beyond our control, our realme GT 6 phones have been stolen on their way to Spain. We have not been able to recover them despite having done everything possible, so we will not be able to guarantee the in-store experience we would like during launch week.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.

realme Spain

The launch date is still set for June 20, but with no devices in the region, Realme has no choice but to delay or cancel any scheduled in-store experiences. This device has a solid spec sheet including a 6,000-nit capable 120Hz display, 5,500mAh battery with 120W wired charging, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, 8/12GB RAM, and 128/256/512GB internal storage. Therefore, it’s understandable why someone might be interested in the Realme GT 6.

Realme has shipped over 200 million smartphones in just five years, making the brand the fifth fastest to reach the milestone. Clearly, there is interest in the Realme GT 6, but details around the stolen shipment are hard to come by. According to reports from Spain, the theft occurred on May 29, with the truck driver “robbed at gunpoint” with the entire contents emptied.

Ordinarily, one or two devices may be stolen, but it’s not often that an entire launch shipment goes missing at once. Spanish news also states that this could affect the Portuguese launch of the Realme GT 6, which was scheduled for the same day.

