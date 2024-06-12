 Skip to main content

Google Phone app rolling out ‘Lookup’ reverse number search 

Abner Li  | Jun 12 2024
As announced with the June Pixel Feature Drop yesterday, Phone by Google is rolling out its reverse number “Lookup” shortcut.

In the Recents tab, tapping to expand an incoming call that you don’t have saved to your contacts will reveal a new “Lookup” button that joins Add contact, Messages, and History.

Tapping opens Google Search with the number, including country code, placed in parentheses. There’s not much else to this feature, but it’s certainly a quality-of-life upgrade that people will appreciate. It’s certainly faster than long-pressing > Copy number > open Google app > tap Search field > paste > enter.

We’re seeing this feature with version 132 — current beta — of Phone by Google on Pixel. This is a server-side update and does not require that your device be on the June Feature Drop/security patch. Lookup in Phone by Google is appearing on most of our Pixel devices as of this morning.

Meanwhile, opening Phone Settings today reveals a shortcut to “Contact ringtones.” It appears below Audio Emoji, which is the app’s other recent addition. This is not yet widely rolled out.

