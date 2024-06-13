 Skip to main content

Pixel Recorder gains ‘Record’ app shortcut  

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 13 2024 - 7:38 am PT
1 Comment

Besides the Summarize expansion and enhancement with the June Feature Drop, Pixel Recorder is adding a simple app shortcut.

Long-pressing on Recorder reveals a new “Record” app shortcut (a red circle on white background that vaguely matches the large FAB). Tapping starts a recording immediately. The functionality is similar to the QS (Quick Settings) Tile, but can be placed directly on your homescreen.

This update should also bring support for Summarize on the Pixel 8 and 8a if you enable Gemini Nano — a 1 GB model download — in Developer options. Summarize, including on the Pixel 8 Pro, can now “detect and include the names of speakers.” This is in addition to the manual Speaker Labels that you can set. 

Version 4.2.20240502.639621645 of Pixel Recorder with the app shortcut is widely rolling out via the Play Store.

Pixel Recorder shortcut

It comes as Apple is only just adding live audio transcription to Notes and Voice Memos with iOS 18.

More on Pixel Recorder:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Recorder

Google Recorder

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing