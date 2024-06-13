 Skip to main content

Galaxy Watch FE launching June 24 with Watch 4 specs plus one upgrade for $199

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 13 2024 - 5:00 am PT
Samsung has just officially announced the Galaxy Watch FE, its new affordable smartwatch which is effectively a slightly upgraded Galaxy Watch 4.

The Galaxy Watch FE adds a more affordable option to Samsung’s smartwatch lineup. Coming in at $199, it’s $100 cheaper than the base Galaxy Watch 6, and also one of the most affordable Wear OS smartwatches you can buy nowadays.

The cheaper price is largely because the Galaxy Watch FE is basically just a Galaxy Watch 4 reboot.

The smartwatch has the same core specs and design as the Watch 4 did. It has the same size body at 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm for the 40mm size – there is no 44mm option for the Watch FE. That houses a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with support for full-color AOD. There’s also 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and the Exynos W920 processor. It also has a 247 mAh battery, wireless charging, 5ATM water resistance, and Samsung’s BioActive sensors for health tracking.

There is one upgrade compared to 2021’s Watch 4, though.

Galaxy Watch FE has a sapphire glass cover over its display, upgraded from the Gorilla Glass used on Watch 4. This means better scratch protection, as we’ve seen on Watch 5 and Watch 6.

Samsung will launch Galaxy Watch FE on June 24 from its website and other retailers for $199. An LTE model will be coming later for $249. It will launch in black, pink gold, and blue color options with some new bands available alongside it.

