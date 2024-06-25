Galaxy Watch 7 leak hints at higher price, confirms new sensors and release date

Ahead of its launch next month, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 has popped up online early with a retail listing confirming key details including its 3nm chip and other updates.

As first spotted by PassionateGeekz, Amazon Canada briefing posted the Galaxy Watch 7 in its 40mm Bluetooth variant. The listing mentions a price of $358.55, up from the $289 of the current 40mm Galaxy Watch 6. But, given this is just an early listing, it’s hard to say for certain if that price is completely accurate.

What is likely to be accurate, though, is the release date mentioned for Galaxy Watch 7. The listing says that the smartwatch “will be released on July 10, 2024.” That’s in line with previous rumors that that date will host Samsung’s next Unpacked event.

The listing goes on to confirm some key details.

That starts with the use of a 3nm chipset which is said to “boost power efficiency” and performance. The listing also mentions a “BioActive Sensor 2,” an updated suite of sensors for health, though it’s unclear what improvements are in store there.

And, of course, there’s a bunch of AI.

The listing explains:

Personalized daily AI companion for AI powered sleep, AI powered exercise, and AI powered communications. Leverage Galaxy AI smart reply to help find the right words and tone when replying to messages on the watch.

Samsung first announced Galaxy AI features for Galaxy Watch as a part of its upcoming Wear OS 5 update, One UI 6 Watch, which is now in beta.

