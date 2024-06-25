 Skip to main content

Galaxy Watch 7 leak hints at higher price, confirms new sensors and release date

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 25 2024 - 7:21 am PT
1 Comment
Galaxy Watch 6

Ahead of its launch next month, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 has popped up online early with a retail listing confirming key details including its 3nm chip and other updates.

As first spotted by PassionateGeekz, Amazon Canada briefing posted the Galaxy Watch 7 in its 40mm Bluetooth variant. The listing mentions a price of $358.55, up from the $289 of the current 40mm Galaxy Watch 6. But, given this is just an early listing, it’s hard to say for certain if that price is completely accurate.

What is likely to be accurate, though, is the release date mentioned for Galaxy Watch 7. The listing says that the smartwatch “will be released on July 10, 2024.” That’s in line with previous rumors that that date will host Samsung’s next Unpacked event.

The listing goes on to confirm some key details.

That starts with the use of a 3nm chipset which is said to “boost power efficiency” and performance. The listing also mentions a “BioActive Sensor 2,” an updated suite of sensors for health, though it’s unclear what improvements are in store there.

And, of course, there’s a bunch of AI.

The listing explains:

Personalized daily AI companion for AI powered sleep, AI powered exercise, and AI powered communications.

Leverage Galaxy AI smart reply to help find the right words and tone when replying to messages on the watch.

Samsung first announced Galaxy AI features for Galaxy Watch as a part of its upcoming Wear OS 5 update, One UI 6 Watch, which is now in beta.

Image: PassionateGeekz

More on Galaxy Watch:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.