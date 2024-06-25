Download these stunning Material You-friendly Pixel 8 Pro teardown wallpapers

If you’re looking for wallpapers that will complement Material You on your Pixel 8 Pro, you have tons of options. You can use one of the pre-loaded wallpapers on your phone, or you can download a third-party wallpaper pack. However, one of our favorite recent additions to the mix is a series of free internal teardown wallpapers made for the Pixel 8 Pro by SOC Creations.

You may not recognise the developer name, but they are the brainchild behind the “Digital Material You” Wear OS watch face that we featured in a round-up of some of the best Pixel Watch watch faces. Also going by /u/sujay_1423, they shared a healthy selection of Pixel 8 Pro teardown wallpapers that perfectly complement Material You and Dynamic Color theming settings. So much so, that we thought it would be rude not to share.

The core concept is heavily influenced by teardowns and X-rays of the latest flagship Pixel series. All of the appropriate board connections and flex cables are here, but this isn’t quite a 1:1 recreation of the inside of your Pixel 8 Pro. The design is an artistic interpretation of the internals of the current top-tier Google smartphone, with a special highlight on the Tensor G3 processor:

The small details make these teardown wallpapers an ideal partner for your Pixel 8 Pro. I’m personally smitten with the “Emerald Glow” colorway which I have paired with my Mint color 8 Pro. Luckily, there are 26 (yes twenty-six) pastel color variations for you to choose from. Almost the entire color spectrum is accounted for making it easier to find the perfect color to fit your device or theme. There are a number of dark-mode-friendly options, too, if you want to keep things simple.

If you want to adorn your Pixel 8 Pro with any of the completely free designs then you can find them via a Google Drive link here. Let us know what your favorite color is down in the comments section.

More on Pixel 8 Pro: