 Skip to main content

Google Pixel smartphones now officially available in Poland and Czech Republic

Avatar for Damien Wilde  | May 8 2024 - 1:16 am PT
8 Comments

The latest Google Pixel 8a release has coincided with a quiet launch of the Android smartphone lineup in Poland and the Czech Republic.

Update: Also added Czech Republic to official Google Pixel Stores.

One of the major criticisms leveled at Google in recent years is the lack of global availability. Each year, the Mountain View firm has slowly expanded into new territories, with Europe playing a key role in the Pixel brand expansion.

The latest nations to get official access to the Google Pixel series is Poland and the Czech Republic. The Google Store now has an official Polish storefront and an official Czech storefront with the Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, and 8 Pro all available for order in the European nation for the first time. Similarly, In years prior, fans would have to import Pixel devices and, therefore, lack access to direct support services should problems or hardware issues arise. You’ll find the pricing below:

google pixel czech republic

Google’s Pixel support pages have quietly added the Czech Republic and Poland to the list of nations where the latest hardware can be purchased. The Google Store in the region isn’t full of items. You’ll be able to pick up the Pixel 8a, 8, 8 Pro, and Pixel Buds A-series alongside some other accessories such as the Google 30W charge brick, USB-C to USB-C cables, official smartphones cases, and a small selection of third-party accessories that include screen protectors and cases. Sadly, there is no room for the Pixel Tablet or other smart home tech in those regions.

This is the first expansion for the Pixel lineup since the launch of the Pixel 8, when Portugal and Austria were the first to be able to get Pixel phones from the Google Store in each respective nation. By adding Poland to the list of official regions, the Google Pixel is now on sale in 23 countries—a sizeable increase even since the launch of the Pixel 7 series, which was available in just 17.

More on Google Pixel:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8a

Author

Avatar for Damien Wilde Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing