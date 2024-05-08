Google Pixel smartphones now officially available in Poland and Czech Republic

The latest Google Pixel 8a release has coincided with a quiet launch of the Android smartphone lineup in Poland and the Czech Republic.

Update: Also added Czech Republic to official Google Pixel Stores.

One of the major criticisms leveled at Google in recent years is the lack of global availability. Each year, the Mountain View firm has slowly expanded into new territories, with Europe playing a key role in the Pixel brand expansion.

The latest nations to get official access to the Google Pixel series is Poland and the Czech Republic. The Google Store now has an official Polish storefront and an official Czech storefront with the Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, and 8 Pro all available for order in the European nation for the first time. Similarly, In years prior, fans would have to import Pixel devices and, therefore, lack access to direct support services should problems or hardware issues arise. You’ll find the pricing below:

Google’s Pixel support pages have quietly added the Czech Republic and Poland to the list of nations where the latest hardware can be purchased. The Google Store in the region isn’t full of items. You’ll be able to pick up the Pixel 8a, 8, 8 Pro, and Pixel Buds A-series alongside some other accessories such as the Google 30W charge brick, USB-C to USB-C cables, official smartphones cases, and a small selection of third-party accessories that include screen protectors and cases. Sadly, there is no room for the Pixel Tablet or other smart home tech in those regions.

This is the first expansion for the Pixel lineup since the launch of the Pixel 8, when Portugal and Austria were the first to be able to get Pixel phones from the Google Store in each respective nation. By adding Poland to the list of official regions, the Google Pixel is now on sale in 23 countries—a sizeable increase even since the launch of the Pixel 7 series, which was available in just 17.

More on Google Pixel: