Roku adds a weekly trivia game to its homescreen, launches today

Roku is adding a new weekly trivia game to your TV that tests your knowledge on movies, TV, and more.

Available starting today directly on the Roku homescreen, “Roku Weekly Trivia” is a game that will test your pop culture and entertainment knowledge. The game provides 10 new questions at a time with the pool of questions changing every Tuesday. Questions can vary in topic week to week.

Roku explains:

Featuring 10 multiple choice questions per game, it’s time to put your entertainment knowledge to the test. And the best part is…you can play with your family and friends to see who the real streaming buff is! Every Tuesday, you’ll discover the latest questions tied to cultural moments, such as the upcoming summer games, movie and TV premieres, holidays and more.

This feature is rolling out to all users starting today and can be found above “Streaming Store” in the homescreen side-menu.

More on Roku:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram