Strava is rolling out dark mode on Android and iOS starting today

After being announced last month, Strava is officially rolling out dark mode starting today.

Available to both its Android and iOS apps, dark mode on Strava brings one of the “most requested” new features to the app.

Strava previously explained:

Dark mode will improve the in-app experience for all users, reducing eye strain and improving accessibility while they record activity or scroll through the feed. Athletes can expect a rollout later this summer with options to keep their mobile settings always dark, always light, or match their device settings.

Dark mode applies to the entire UI, including smaller buttons on top of maps, as well as the whole UI on pages that show your progress and stats, as well as tracking pages. Strava will let users sync the theme with the device settings, or choose between leaving the app “Always Light” or “Always Dark.”

This is the first of Strava’s new features, with the Family Plan subscription, AI-powered Leaderboard Integrity, Night Heatmaps, and more, all of which will be coming soon.