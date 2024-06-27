Google working to fix blurry Nest Cam, Doorbell livestreams in Home app

Over the past few weeks, Nest Cams and Doorbells have been suffering from blurry/low-resolution livestreams, and Google is working on a fix.

Since around mid-June, some Nest Cam and Doorbell owners have noticed blurry livestreams in the Google Home app. Notably, recorded videos look perfectly fine and remain the same quality. The difference between live and saved footage is stark.

Not all users are impacted, while some report that the feed becomes sharper as time goes on. Internet speeds are not a factor, while this issue appears to impact Nest Doorbell owners the most. This appears to be a server-side problem.

Google today acknowledged an “issue causing some Nest camera and doorbell users to experience lower quality video while live streaming in the Home app.” The company is “actively working on a fix and will roll it out as soon as possible.”

We’re aware of an issue causing some Nest camera and doorbell users to experience lower quality video while live streaming in the Home app. The quality of recorded video history is not affected. We’re actively working on a fix and will roll it out as soon as possible. I’ll be back with more information as soon as I have it.

Past issues include:

More on Nest Cam: