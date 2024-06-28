AAWireless now starts at $59.99 as the wireless Android Auto adapter’s sequel nears

Ahead of an incoming sequel, AAWireless, the original wireless Android Auto adapter, just got a major price cut.

Originally selling for a price of around $90, AAWireless was the best, but also one of the most expensive adapters for putting wireless Android Auto in your car. The adapter was easy-to-use and flexible through its companion app, something others struggled with. Over time, though, it’s also gotten more affordable.

In April 2023, a price cut to $79.99 was announced and, a few month later, it dropped again. Recently, the adapter has been selling for around $75, though it’s often been on sale.

As of June 2024, AAWireless has now dropped its starting price to $59.99 / €59.99 in the US and Europe, at least for a little while. This isn’t a permanent cut, but an extended Summer discount.

The new price is effective immediately via aawireless.io and Amazon.

AAWireless explains:

As summer holidays approach, we are thrilled to announce a significant price reduction for the AAWireless Android Auto adapter. Now, you can purchase it for just 59.99 (USD / EUR) on both our webshop (EU) and Amazon (US & Germany).

The sale brings AAWireless to the same price range as much more affordable options, but doesn’t quite match the best sales out there. Motorola MA1, for instance, has been spotted lately for as low as $49. Still, it’s a great price for what is still one of the best ways to add wireless Android Auto to your vehicle.

It also comes as AAWireless gears up for the launch of its sequel. AAWireless 2 was announced at CES 2024 and is due to launch in the next couple of months with sleeker hardware and a potentially useful button on board.

More on Android Auto:

