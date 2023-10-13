 Skip to main content

AAWireless adapter for wireless Android Auto gets another price cut in US, UK, and Europe

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 13 2023 - 6:30 am PT
Adding wireless Android Auto to your car is rather easy thanks to the pretty wide availability of adapters, and now one of the best adapters, AAWireless, is getting a permanent price cut across the globe.

This week, AAWireless announced a price cut to its wireless Android Auto adapter across the globe, with the price set to drop in the United States, United Kingdom, and across Europe as well. The new price, which is down $20 from what the product launched, is explained to be a part of AAWireless’ “commitment to making wireless Android Auto accessible to a broader global audience.”

The company explains:

These price reductions result from an extensive review of our production process, where we implemented various efficiencies and cost-saving measures. By improving our supply chain, sourcing components more effectively, and streamlining our manufacturing methods, we are able to reduce the cost of producing the AAWireless Android Auto dongle. This reduction in production costs allows us to pass on the benefits directly to our customers

The new price of AAWireless going forward will be as follows.

  • US: $69.99
  • UK: £59.99
  • EU: €69.99

AAWireless confirmed the price cut is permanent to 9to5Google, even though Amazon US is still showing it as a discounted price. There is also a temporary 10% coupon available for US customers.

This is the second time AAWireless has dropped in price, after it slipped down to $79.99 not long ago. Frankly, it’s impressive that the company is lowering its prices as everything else gets more expensive, especially knowing that the production moved away from China last year and into Europe instead. AAWireless is also testing support for Apple CarPlay.

AAWireless is available now via Amazon in the US, UK, and Europe with the new prices effective immediately.

