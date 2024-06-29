Pixelated 016: Hot Pixel Summer

Welcome to the sixteenth episode of Pixelated, a podcast by 9to5Google. This week, we talk about how Made by Google 2024 is happening much earlier than expected.
Subscribe
Hosts
Read more
- Google announces early August 13 event for Pixel 9 and Pixel Watch 3
- Google teases Pixel 9 Pro with Android and Gemini focus [Video]
- Google’s AI focus isn’t on making a phone assistant – it’s pursuing the real world
- What will be magical about the Pixel 9?
Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com, leave a comment on the post, or to our producer.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Comments