Android 14 July security patch rolling out: What's fixed for Pixel

Jul 2 2024
Following QPR3 last month, the Android 14 July security patch is rolling out today for the Pixel 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, 8, 8 Pro, and 8a. Compared to the delays last month, it’s coming sooner, though the Pixel Watch update rolled out first on Monday.

There are 10 security issues resolved in the Android 14 July patch dated 2024-07-01 and 19 for 2024-07-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical. The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists 4 additional security fixes.

The Pixel 8 series has its own .005 build, while everything else is on .004 this month. There’s a separate Telus Australia build for the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and 8a.

Android 14 July security patch rolling out today for Pixel:

  • *[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
  • *[2] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8
  • *[3] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel 8a

Camera

  • General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions *[2]

System

  • General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions *[3]

User Interface

  • Fix for back gesture navigation not working in certain conditions *[1]
