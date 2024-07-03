Google Contacts is working on a ‘Besties Widget’ [APK Insight]

Google Contacts just updated the Individual contact widget with the ability to display notifications, and it’s now readying a “Besties Widget.”

Google introduced the “Favorite contacts” widget last year to display up to seven people. Tapping simply opens their full details page, with the ability to resize it at will.

Version 4.35 reveals work on a “Besties Widget.” As of what we enabled today, it has the same exact layout as the Favorite widget and shows starred contacts. It also shares the same description and replaces the existing offering.

That might change as development continues, while it’s not fully functional today.

Having widget development happen at the app — instead of system — level should allow for more updates. For example, the new Individual contact widget might as well replace Android’s Conversations widget.

