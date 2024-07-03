 Skip to main content

Google Contacts is working on a ‘Besties Widget’ [APK Insight]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 3 2024 - 4:40 pm PT
Google Contacts just updated the Individual contact widget with the ability to display notifications, and it’s now readying a “Besties Widget.”

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Google introduced the “Favorite contacts” widget last year to display up to seven people. Tapping simply opens their full details page, with the ability to resize it at will. 

Version 4.35 reveals work on a “Besties Widget.” As of what we enabled today, it has the same exact layout as the Favorite widget and shows starred contacts. It also shares the same description and replaces the existing offering. 

That might change as development continues, while it’s not fully functional today.

Having widget development happen at the app — instead of system — level should allow for more updates. For example, the new Individual contact widget might as well replace Android’s Conversations widget

