Nothing teases CMF Phone 1 with accessories that you screw on [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 3 2024 - 8:52 am PT
2 Comments

Nothing is teasing the arrival of its next smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, with the latest images revealing accessories that you can literally screw onto the device.

Shared on Twitter/X, Nothing has shown off the full design of the CMF Phone 1. The design is, as the company puts it, “an engineer’s aesthetic” with exposed screws and sharp corners.

The phone, as a second post shows, has black, orange, blue, and light green colors with shells that appear to attach to the frame with screws (as hinted at in previous teasers).

On the bottom corner of the device, there’s another piece that was previously thought to be a dial. This piece, it seems, can be removed and replaced with select accessories. Nothing’s teaser shows what appears to be a kickstand, what might be a wallet or pocket, and a lanyard. A small flat-head screwdriver is also shown with some kind of pin at the end, perhaps for the SIM card.

In a post by Ishan Argawal, we can also better see the lanyard attachment.

The CMF Phone 1 is expected to offer a very similar package to the Nothing Phone (2a), using a similar MediaTek chipset and offering a lot of the same core specs. Nothing is also teasing new earbuds and a new smartwatch, too.

It’s already been confirmed that these new devices will be released on July 8.

