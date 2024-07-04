Best 4th of July deals: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Tab S9, Google Pixel 8 Pro, e-bikes, apparel, Google smart TVs, and more

The best 4th of July deals are now ready and waiting for you down below. We are looking at thousands in savings on everything from Google smart TVs to up to $240 off the latest and greatest flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones. That’s on top of Galaxy Watch 6 models, loads of smart home gear, e-bikes to cruise through the summer with, accessories for your desk setup, gaming gear, and a whole lot more. Everything is neatly organized by product category down below in our roundup of the best July 4th deals.

***Sign-up here for FREE to score a $50 credit on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy gear: Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and more (No strings attached)

Samsung Galaxy S24/Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/+

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6/Classic

Not upgrading later this month? Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 now up to $90 off starting at $210

starting at Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with the notched rotating bezel now down at $330 (Reg. $400)

Google tech

Google smart TVs

Smart home gear

EVs and e-bikes

Screenshot

Smartphone accessories

Desktop/laptop accessories

Desktop gaming gear

Office gear

Amazon gear