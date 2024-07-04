Best 4th of July deals: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Tab S9, Google Pixel 8 Pro, e-bikes, apparel, Google smart TVs, and more

The best 4th of July deals are now ready and waiting for you down below. We are looking at thousands in savings on everything from Google smart TVs to up to $240 off the latest and greatest flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones. That’s on top of Galaxy Watch 6 models, loads of smart home gear, e-bikes to cruise through the summer with, accessories for your desk setup, gaming gear, and a whole lot more. Everything is neatly organized by product category down below in our roundup of the best July 4th deals.
Best July 4th deals
Samsung Galaxy S24/Z Flip 5
- Samsung’s exclusive Galaxy S24 Ultra colors are now up to $240 off
- Samsung’s flagship unlocked S24 Ultra now $200 off from $1,100
- Samsung’s AI-equipped unlocked 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 now $270 off in all colors at $850
- Samsung’s AI-equipped unlocked 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 now $270 off
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/+
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 also now up to $200 off: 128GB $650 or 512GB down at $720
- Samsung’s AI-powered Galaxy Tab S9+ returns to Amazon low from $749 (Reg. $1,000)
- Samsung’s affordable new Galaxy A35 smartphone just hit a new $350 Amazon all-time low
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6/Classic
- Not upgrading later this month? Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 now up to $90 off starting at $210
- Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with the notched rotating bezel now down at $330 (Reg. $400)
Google tech
- Pixel 8 Pro smartphone now up to $249 off + Pixel 7 Pro hits new $390 low ($509 off)
- Save 30% on the ultra-clean Google Nest Cam Indoor down at $70 shipped
- Google’s Nest Wi-Fi Video Doorbell (Wired) hits one of its best prices at $99
- Score up to $350 in credit with FREE Google Cloud sign-ups
Google smart TVs
- Save up to $600 on the new Hisense AirPlay 2 mini-LED Google TVs from $550
- 100-inch 144Hz Hisense mini-LED smart TVs from $2,300 (Up to $2,700 off)
- Hisense’s 2024 mini-LED Google smart TV with AirPlay at $550, more up to $600 off
- Sony’s 2024 AirPlay 2 BRAVIA 8 OLED Google TVs now up to $600 off
- LG’s 2024 flagship G4 OLED smart TVs with AirPlay 2 now over $300 off
- TCL’s originally $2,500 mini-LED 85-inch Google Smart TV with AirPlay now back at $1,400
- LG’s new 2024 evo C4 120Hz OLED smart TVs with AirPlay 2 hit new lows from $1,197
- Hisense’s latest 75-inch U7 mini-LED 4K Google Smart TV now $500 off
- Score a 2024 TCL 120Hz AirPlay 2 Google Smart TV up to $1,000 off
- And even more…
Smart home gear
- Outline a wall with Govee’s Matter 16.4-foot Rope Light at $70 low, more from $6.50
- Lockly Flex Touch Google Smart Lock now $90 ($100 off, Today only)
- Govee’s Siri-enabled 36-inch Smart Tower Fan at $70 (Reg. $90)
- Govee strip lights at just $6 (50% off), more from $8
- Add meross’ HomeKit Essential Oil Diffuser to your smart home at $34
- Grab four of Linkind’s stylish Matter Edison Bulbs at under $9 each
- Govee’s smart 48-foot warm white string lights fall to $22, more from $18
- Add a pair of ecobee temp or window/door sensors to your Apple smart home from $60
- ecobee Siri-equipped Smart Thermostat Premium at $220
- Track weight in Apple Health with RENPHO’s Bluetooth smart scale at $17
- TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Indoor Pan-Tilt Cam at $22
- Govee smart hygrometers, meat thermometers, and more as low as $10.50
EVs and e-bikes
- Best Buy July 4th sale takes $400 off Segway Max G2 e-scooter with Apple Find My
- Hiboy celebrates anniversary with 50% off EV discounts
- Blix e-bikes with accessory bundles starting from $1,499 for 4th of July
- Murf’s Fourth of July sale takes $400 off e-bikes starting from $1,795
- Heybike’s summer sale takes $500 off e-bikes starting from $999
- Juiced launches sitewide 10% off discount, with up to $1,430 in savings
- MOD BIKES summer sale takes up to $1,000 off all of July starting at $1,499
- MOD Easy 3 e-bike oozes the unique style of iconic motorcycles at $300 off
- GoTrax’s Z4 Pro Folding e-bike hits best price in months at $1,000
- GoTrax’s Z4 LITE Folding e-bike is a great starter EV at $650 low (Reg. $800)
- Rad Power takes up to $500 off e-bikes and up to 40% off accessories from $1,099
- Lectric’s extended summer sale increases savings up to $405 on popular e-bike bundles
- Aventon offers free extra batteries with select e-bike purchase starting from $1,199
Electric tools and power station
- Goal Zero’s 499Wh Yeti 500 portable power station at new $360 low (Save $140)
- EcoFlow launches new 4,096Wh DELTA Pro 3 power station at $3,199 (Save $500)
- Anker’s SOLIX C1000 power station returns to $599 low (Save $400), more from $130
- Jackery’s upgraded LiFePO4 Explorer 240 v2 power station at $199
- Jackery’s new Solar Generator 1000 Plus Roam Kit to $1,199 (Save $200)
- Bluetti 3-part Prime Day sale taking up to 43% off power stations from $249
- Jackery offers 42% off discounts on power stations and bundles starting from $220
- Anker’s 33L powered cooler 299Wh battery at $549 (New low, $250 off)
- Goal Zero’s Yeti 1000 Core 983Wh portable power station at $500 low (Reg. $900), more
Smartphone accessories
- Moment Summer sale: Tele T-Series lens, leather cases, more from $15
- Baseus 5,000mAh MagSafe power bank hits $14 Amazon low
- elago MagSafe wallets hit Amazon lows from $15
- UGREEN’s new MagSafe desk arm mount keeps your iPhone in focus at $24
- Journey 20% off sitewide sale from $20
- UGREEN’s 48,000mAh power bank gets first discount to $136 (Reg. $200)
- Baseus 3-in-1 60W USB-C/Lightning Car Charger is under $12 (Save 53%)
- Nomad’s 15W Base One Max 3-in-1 MagSafe station from $95 (Reg. $150)
- Score three UGREEN 100W 6.6-foot USB-C cables at $4 each
- iOttie Qi2 15W MagSafe Wireless Car Vent Mount Charger hits $40 all-time low
- Anker’s 167.5W 3-port USB-C car charger returns to $40 low (Reg. $50)
- Anker’s 20W Bluetooth speaker falls to new $45 low, more from $22
Desktop/laptop accessories
- Elgato’s new Stream Deck Neo got its first discount, dropping to $85 (New low)
- This Mac keyboard wields a numpad and costs 87% less than Apple’s at just $14.50
- Add Logitech’s MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard to your Mac for $109
- Anker’s new 87W 20,000mAh power bank is down to $48 (Reg. $60)
- Samsung’s new 27-inch M5 FHD Smart Monitor at $230 low
- Twelve South’s metal and adjustable HiRise Pro MacBook stand drops to $80
- 8BitDo’s new retro C64 keyboard sees first deal at $99
Desktop gaming gear
- Fractal Design’s North XL PC case is down to $140 shipped
- AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU is $100 off right now on Amazon
- Cooler Master HAF 500 airflow case hits $71 all-time low
- MSI RTX 4070 Ti Super Expert GPU is now $120 off
- Corsair MP600 Elite 1TB SSD is a great value for money pick at $78 (18% off)
- Samsung 990 EVO 1TB SSD is also at $79 all-time low
- Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5 memory kit back at $100 (13% off)
- NZXT’s E9 Elite case is $90 off on Amazon, down to its lowest at $150
- Grab the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 at $40 (Reg. $50)
- ASUS ROG Falchion RX low profile 65% keyboard is at $130 all-time low
- Samsung Odyssey G3 144Hz FHD gaming monitor is down to $150 ($80 off)
- Razer BlackWidow V4 75% mechanical gaming keyboard at $164 (Reg. $200)
- Capture all your gameplay with Elgato’s new Game Capture Neo that’s down to $100
- Logitech G Yeti GX mic is a great option to consider at $120 (All-time low)
- MSI MAG 27-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor is a great pick up at $350 ($50 off)
- Acer Nitro 50 i5/3050/16GB/1TB/ $980 (Reg. 1,100)
- SkyTech Shadow gaming PC with RTX 4060 GPU drops to $1,000
- ASUS ROG Ally Z1 processor $400 (Reg. $500)
Office gear
- Elevation Lab’s Anchor under-desk headphone hanger falls to $12
- This $28 mount brings your laptop and monitor side by side, more from $20.50
- This 15-foot surge protector has AC outlets, USB-A, and Type-C at $18.50
- Elgato’s brand new Stream Deck Neo drops down to $85
- Addtam’s travel-ready power strip with dual USB-C and more at $9, more from $7
- Elgato’s brand new Game Capture Neo has already hit $100
- Make your TV elegant with Wali’s eye-catching Easel Stand at $69.50 (Reg. $100)
Amazon gear
- Amazon’s latest eero Max Wi-Fi 7 mesh system up to $300 off
- Echo kids smart speakers starting from $23 (Up to 53% off)
- Fire Tablet deals are starting early: Best prices of the year from $55 (Up to 53% off)
- Up to $196 off Kindle Scribe bundles with offers from $272 (All-time lows)
- Huge price drops hit Blink Video Doorbells and cams from $60 (Up to $200 off)
- Massive $160 off the latest Echo Frame Alexa smart glasses (All-time low)
- Blink’s Video Doorbell and an Echo Pop at a crazy low $35 today ($110 value)
- Ring’s Video Doorbell protects upcoming deliveries at $50 (50% off), more
- Amazon’s Alexa multi-platform Luna wireless controller at $40 (Reg. $70)
- New Amazon Photos users can score a FREE $20 credit to use for Prime Day next month
Apparel and footwear
- Marmot’s Dog Days of Summer sitewide sale takes 25% off jackets, pullovers, vests, more from $21
- Eddie Bauer’s 4th of July Sale is live! Save 50% off hundreds of new styles from just $5
- Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale takes extra up to 50% off clearance including outlet styles
- lululemon offers new gear specials from just $9 shipped: Tanks, shorts, pants, more
- J.Crew takes up to 50% off warm weather essentials + extra 50% off clearance from $7
- Rhone Men’s Summer Event takes up to 60% off over 300 items: Polos, shorts, more from $14
- Nordstrom Rack Summer Sale offers up to 65% off Cole Haan, Nike, adidas, Rhone, more
- The North Face Under the Stars Event takes up to 30% off tents, sleeping bags, and blankets
- Saucony gets you running this summer with extra 20% off all sale items using this promo code!
- Levi’s End of Season Sale cuts up to 50% off best-selling jeans, t-shirts, more from $10
