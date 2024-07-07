What Google apps support Android 15 predictive back

With Android 15 enabling predictive back by default, these Google apps will show a preview of the homescreen as you swipe back.

The shrinking of the current window lets people confirm that they’re exiting the app, thus preventing accidental closures. This works when swiping from the left or right edge of the screen. This has been a multi-year effort for Google that started in Android 13 and is finally being enabled by default in Android 15 after previously requiring a Developer option.

Meanwhile, there’s also in-app predictive back where developers can create custom transitions/animations. For example, Gmail has an implementation when going from an email back to your inbox, while Google Calendar does the same when closing an event.

Calculator

Google Calendar: In-app predictive back

Chrome

Clock

Digital Wellbeing

Files

Gboard: Settings

Gmail: Only in-app predictive back

Google Keep

Google Messages

Google News

Google One

Google Phone

Google Play Books

Google Tasks

Google TV

Weather

YouTube Music

YouTube TV