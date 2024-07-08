Here’s just what Pixel 9 series device you care about most

With Google hosting a launch event for a number of upcoming smartphones, we wanted to know which Pixel 9 series device you care about most. Here’s what you had to say.

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past few weeks, the early Made by Google launch event means you’ll get to see 4 new Pixel phones on August 13. That’s not even mentioning two Pixel Watch 3 wearables and potentially some other surprises that Google no doubt has waiting for us. If you care about the Pixel 9 launch event in any way, then we’ll have lots to discuss in the coming weeks

Beforehand, I figured that people would be most interested in the Pixel 9 Pro XL or whatever it it’ll end up being called. It turns out that this is the Pixel 9 unit that you care about most. Almost 40% of the 13,000 people who responded to our original poll said this is the one they want to learn more about. Leaked dimensions suggest this will be 6.34-inch device but will pack in all the top tier specs. Google is going for a little bit of the iPhone Pro plus Pro Max setup with the Pixel 9 Pro this year.

Reader Paul said that they care most about the Pixel 9 Pro as it would “finally” offer a “usable size Pro phone” that also packs in the optical zoom we have wanted on the regular Pixel model for a while now. In that sense, this smaller Pro-tier makes a ton of sense for people who want all the bells and whistles without compromising on form factor. I can see why people love the idea of the smaller but equally powerful handset. Reader vonDubenshire even went as far as saying that this is the phone they’ve “wanted for 3 years.”

Almost 28% of you said you care most about the Pixel 9 Pro “XL”. This larger phone will have a 6.7-inch display and footprint that is similar to the Pixel 8 Pro. At least in theory, bigger should mean better but there’s no information to indicate that the larger model will get extra hardware this time around that won’t be present on the regular Pro.

Another surprising figure is the 15.4% of you that said you care about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold which edged out the 14.7% of you that are interested in the smallest – and likely cheapest – Pixel 9. Reader Vito echoed some of the other comments we read saying that ordinarily they would be interested in the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but this year they are excited by the potential “high-end specs” that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might bring to the table. I basically couldn’t find a single person mention the smallest phone of the bunch.

That left 2.9% of you that said you simply do not care about the Pixel 9 at all. Most cited the Pixel 10 as a reason you have zero interest in what is unveiled at Made by Google. With Godwin saying they’re “getting the Pixel 8a” and using it until the “Pixel 10 arrives” due to the high hopes for Tensor G5. I think we do too Godwin, but we’ll see what the Pixel 9 brings to the table first…