Nothing launches $69 CMF Watch Pro 2 and $59 CMF Buds Pro 2

Alongside its $199 CMF Phone 1, Nothing today launched two new wearables – the $69 CMF Watch Pro 2 and the $59 CMF Buds Pro 2.

CMF by Nothing is a design and budget-focused sub-brand of the Carl Pei-led startup. The brand debuted last year, primarily showcasing a pair of earbuds and a smartwatch. Now, we’re getting sequels to those products.

The CMF Buds Pro 2 are direct sequels to the Buds Pro. The updated product delivers upgraded Active Noise Cancellation at up to 50db as well as better sound quality. The physical design is very similar, but with a new case that includes a physical dial. That dial is able to control the volume of the earbuds, activate a voice assistant, and control noise cancellation too.

Like their predecessors, these come at an affordable cost, launching for $59 in the US. They’ll be sold via Amazon eventually, but are shipping first from CMF’s website starting July 12.

Next in line is the CMF Watch Pro 2.

This new circular smartwatch is focused on fitness and battery life and, in turn, lacks a full-featured OS such as Google’s Wear OS. Rather, the lightweight platform has a suite of health functions, alarms, timers, and more. The Watch comes pre-loaded with various (100+) watch faces, but you can’t install any new ones (or any apps).

Like any modern smartwatch, CMF Watch Pro 2 can send notifications and track health metrics such as your heart rate and workouts. It supports tracking modes for over 120 different sports and has automatic recognition. It also features a speaker for phone calls and the crown rotates to control the software. Battery life is rated at up to 11 days.

CMf Watch Pro 2’s big feature is the ability to swap out the bezel. The included bezel has a sharp corner, while you can spend $19 on a bundle of a rounded bezel (the one I personally prefer) and a vegan leather, vibrant orange band. Presumably, other bezel options may arrive in the future. The band is a typical spring pin at 22mm.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 will be available for $69 and, like the Buds, first at CMF’s website before heading to Amazon.

