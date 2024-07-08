Samsung is only offering $50 Galaxy pre-order credit for two more days

Samsung plans to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring, and Galaxy Watch 7 series on July 10. During the period before that event, Samsung has been running a Galaxy reservation campaign that nets users $50 in credit alongside a chance to win $5,000. That guaranteed $50 credit is only attainable for two more days.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is set to be an improved version of the previous generation, taking on a better aspect ratio and sharpening the edges of the device itself. The Galaxy Z Flip 6, on the other hand, will remain mostly consistent with last year’s model other than a camera upgrade. One rumor notes that both devices may bring dust resistance this time around, which would go a long way in making these devices more desirable for everyday use.

The Galaxy Ring and Watch 7 series are also supposed to be announced by Samsung on July 10. The Ring will be Samsung’s first wearable in this form factor, as well as one of few on the market. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 and 7 Ultra, however, will likely be on of the more radically adjusted lineups. The Watch 7 Ultra sports a familiar but different design that’ll surely get some more attention when released.

Reservations are ending in two days

While Samsung’s upcoming devices leak in all their glory, Samsung has been running a campaign that allows users to reserve a $50 credit that they can use towards a Galaxy device pre-order.

Samsung does not specify what devices those are, as that would be breaking their own rules. However, we can assume any of Samsung’s new products that have “Galaxy” in front of them are eligible.

To reserve, you simply need to head to Samsung’s reservation page and enter your name and email. Your number is optional and probably worth leaving out. Samsung notes that reserving will also get you access to a max of $1,500 in savings on Galaxy devices, which is simply just your trade-in plus any deals they’ll announce during the pre-order period, including an offer that doubles your storage amount on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung ran the same deal last year.

This campaign has been running for a while at this point, but since the Unpacked event is so close, Samsung is shutting it down in a mere two days – less, actually. For those looking to get free credit towards a device that they may or may not pre-order, signing up is free, thankfully. Plus, Samsung is entering entrants into a sweepstakes for $5,000, though that isn’t as guaranteed as the $50 credit.

Reserve $50 credit prior to the Galaxy Unpacked event