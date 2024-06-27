Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra has Apple Watch-like band connectors, new leak reveals [Gallery]

Ahead of their July 10 unveiling, new leaks are showing off the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7, and Buds 3 in extreme detail.

Courtesy of Evan Blass on Twitter/X as well as through Blass’ Substack newsletter, four new images show off Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3, and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The images don’t reveal much new information, but offer a better look at all of these devices than we’ve seen to date.

Starting with Galaxy Watch Ultra, we can see Samsung’s squarish smartwatch with orange accents across the dark gray hardware, including on the power button. That extends to the vibrant orange band which not-so-ironically looks a lot like the one that Apple used to show off the Apple Watch Ultra.

There’s something else noteworthy on the band, too. Instead of using a traditional spring pin connector like virtually every other Galaxy Watch model to date, the Galaxy Watch Ultra appears to use a new band connector system that happens to look a lot like Apple’s connector. Even the button on the underbody of the watch suggests the connection is identical to Apple’s.

Beyond that, we can also see the Galaxy Watch 7, which has a new olive green color scheme and essentially the same design as Watch 6. Thankfully, that includes the spring pin band connector, and there are also silver and gold-ish colors too.

The Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are also shown in this leak, or at least one of the two. There’s no branding here, but the slightly different hardware suggests we’re seeing two separate models. In any case, both are stemmed earbuds, as previous leaks have shown, with Buds 3 seemingly having an open design similar to Apple’s base AirPods, while Buds 3 Pro retain silicone eartips like other Galaxy Buds.

Something to note through Watch 7 and the Buds is the presence of blue and orange accents on the accessories. Samsung is also using this on the super-cheap Galaxy Watch FE, and it seems to be a new design trend the company is leaning into. Personally, I quite like it.

Samsung has confirmed a July 10 event to unveil its new Galaxy lineup which also includes new foldables, tablets, and the Galaxy Ring.

Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 – and all of these other devices – are open now on Samsung.com, with a $50 credit for reservation as well as potential savings of up to $1,500. Reservations are completely free and hold no obligation to actually buy the device. Signing up also puts you into a sweepstakes for a $5,000 Samsung credit.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram