Samsung says Gmail is coming to Galaxy Z Flip’s cover display

Samsung is bringing more apps to the cover display on its Galaxy Z Flip, including Google’s Gmail app.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 last year delivered a bigger, actually useful cover display to the company’s flip phone foldable. But it was pretty limited, only offering widgets and a few select apps to run on the 3.4-inch display. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 recylces that display, adding a few more widget options and some additional features too.

But Samsung says more is coming.

In a media briefing ahead of today’s Unpacked event, Samsung representatives confirmed that more apps are in the works for the cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (and presumably the Flip 5). Two apps mentioned were Google’s Gmail as well as Microsoft Outlook. There’s no word on when these other apps may arrive, though. They’re not going to be available out of the box on the Flip 6, though.

Galaxy Z Flip owners can already use both apps through Samsung’s Good Lock, which has an option to make any app run on the “FlexWindow.”

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are available for pre-order now with up to $1,200 in trade-in value, doubled storage for free, and other perks. You can also get up to $150 more offer with our link to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com.

Samsung starts shipping its new foldables as well as Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Buds 3 (and Buds 3 Pro), Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra on July 24.

