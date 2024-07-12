Pixel 9 Pro XL leak shows glossy sides & matte back, compared to Pixel 9 [Gallery]

The Made by Google leaks continue today with somebody getting hands-on with the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL.

Two videos were shared by a “Pixophone” on TikTok (via YTechB). This is pre-release hardware as evidenced by the etchings on the rear panel used by Google to identify prototype units, though this is more final hardware given the presence of the “G” logo. A sticker/label has been attached to cover the pattern.

The comparison shows how the smaller Pixel 9 has a glossy rear panel, while the 9 Pro XL opts for a less fingerprint-prone matte finish. However, the flat side rails are reversed between the two models. As such, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a rather shiny perimeter. The difference is rather obvious and quite unfortunate.

On these units, the regulatory markings appear on the left edge near the bottom. Pixel phones in the US have gone without those markers for a few generations now (except for the Pixel Fold). It’s unclear if this is just the design on prototype units since the itching appears on the back, or whether this is the final international look.

There’s clearly a size difference between the (expected) 6.24-inch screen on the Pixel 9 and the 6.73-inch 9 Pro XL, but it’s not too drastic. (The Pixel 9 Pro is rumored to come in at 6.34-inches.)

A second video compares the Pixel 9 Pro XL to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has a 6.8-inch screen. The shots provide a good look at just how thick the camera bar is.

More on Pixel 9: