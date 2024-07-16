Google bringing Android Studio app development to the web with Project IDX

Project IDX is Google’s web-based development environment, and the technology is now being used to bring Android Studio to the web.

In addition to the main I/O 2024 event in Mountain View, Google is hosting satellite developer events: Berlin, Bengaluru, and Beijing.

At I/O Connect Bengaluru today, Google shared how it wants to make “building your Android apps as universally available as the Android devices that you target with them.” This involves streaming Android Studio from the cloud to your browser. Project IDX leverages a Linux VM and already offers Android or iOS simulators. It also features AI coding assistance with Gemini.

There’s minimal wizard set-up before you’re able to build, design, and test Android apps in your web browser. It will be available at both idx.google.com and more directly on the Android Studio website.

This Android Studio and Project IDX integration is in early preview at this stage with developers able to sign-up for a waitlist here.

Other announcements at the developer event include:

Project Oscar : “AI Agent that helps with open source project maintenance” that’s open-sourced

: “AI Agent that helps with open source project maintenance” that’s open-sourced Firebase AI Monitoring dashboard : “real-time insights into the performance and behavior of features built with LLMs–in production.” Available in private preview, waitlist here

: “real-time insights into the performance and behavior of features built with LLMs–in production.” Available in private preview, waitlist here AI Generated UI for Flutter: “imagines what it would be like to have Flutter dynamically compose and personalize UI elements based on context and users’ intent. It highlights the potential of what GenAI combined with UI can bring to users.” Developers can apply for an early access preview