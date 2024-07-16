OnePlus Nord 4 launches for €499 with 4 years of Android updates

After numerous teasers, the OnePlus Nord 4 has officially launched at OnePlus’ Summer Launch Event in Milan.

The mid-ranger has lots of interesting design choices and features a 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED display but a super slim 7.99mm metal body that has been crafted from a single piece of aluminum. OnePlus says this throwback to the 3T era has helped shape the Nord 4, with compact 5G antennas and a redesigned motherboard ensuring strong, clear signals without compromising the metal build.

As for the internals, the OnePlus Nord 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chip, which significantly boosts performance over its predecessor, the Nord 3. This is paired with either up to 12 or 16GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage.

It also boasts the largest battery in the Nord series, with a large 5,500mAh capacity and 100W SUPERVOOC charging. This allows the phone to charge from 1% to 100% in just 28 minutes when using the appropriate cable and power brick. The battery, supported by OnePlus’s Battery Health Engine, is said to use AI to manage and maintain its internal cell capacity over time.

While the OnePlus 12 is not lacking in power, it doesn’t have a huge suite of AI functions. The new OnePlus Nord 4 will be one of the first OnePlus devices to come with a number of AI-powered features, including AI Speak, AI Summary, and AI Writer. These features are said to enhance daily tasks, while AI Recording Summary converts lengthy meeting recordings into concise summaries.

The OnePlus Nord 4 also features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor with OIS, while the secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens has a 112-degree FOV. For selfies, the central punch-hole notch is home to a 16-megapixel shooter.

This camera system is backed by additional AI tools like AI Eraser, AI Best Face, and AI Clear Face improve photo quality by removing unwanted elements and enhancing clarity. You can also create sticker packs with AI Smart Cutout 2.0.

A bold move for this OnePlus is the promised support window. Four major Android updates and six years of security updates are slared for the OnePlus Nord 4 – the longest for any Nord series device to date. With the device shipping with Android 14, this should mean that the Nord 4 will be supported up to Android 18 and then with a further two years of security patches until 2030.

The OnePlus Nord 4 will be available in two configurations: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage for £429/€499 and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage for £529/€599. The phone comes in three colors, known as Nordtones. Obsidian Midnight offers a brushed gunmetal look, Mercurial Silver features a 2D laser-etched design, and Oasis Green presents a vibrant, two-tone color scheme. Pre-orders start immediately, with open sales beginning on August 8th via oneplus.com.

