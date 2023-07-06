OnePlus Nord 3 will cost £499 with Dimensity 9000, three Android updates

Announced today for the UK, Europe, and other regions, the OnePlus Nord 3 is a midrange phone with a fair price, solid specs, and the promise of at least three major Android updates.

The OnePlus Nord 3 replaces the Nord 2T in regions where it’s sold, such as the UK, and is a pretty large overall upgrade. At its core, it’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, a flagship-tier chip also found in OnePlus Pad; this provides a major boost over the Dimensity 1300 in the 2T.

This time around, the phone also comes with up to 16GB of RAM and a bigger, better display. The 6.7-inch panel is still FHD, but it’s now at 120Hz over 90Hz. The same 80W charging is in place, but the battery is larger at 5,000 mAh. You’ll also find a 50MP primary rear camera, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro. A 16MP camera is used for selfies up front.

By far, the biggest upgrade, though, is in software support. OnePlus Nord 3 will get three major Android updates, up from two on the 2T, and four years of security patches. That’s roughly on par with the similarly priced Pixel 7a, which gets one more year of security patches.

The OnePlus Nord 3 won’t be sold in the United States, but it seems like a reasonably strong offer for other regions. The device is listed as “coming soon” in the UK and has a price set at £499 for the 8GB/128GB model. In other regions across Europe, the Nord 3 is already available for pre-order, and it will be coming to India later too.

