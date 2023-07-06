 Skip to main content

OnePlus Nord 3 will cost £499 with Dimensity 9000, three Android updates

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 6 2023 - 3:00 am PT
0 Comments

Announced today for the UK, Europe, and other regions, the OnePlus Nord 3 is a midrange phone with a fair price, solid specs, and the promise of at least three major Android updates.

The OnePlus Nord 3 replaces the Nord 2T in regions where it’s sold, such as the UK, and is a pretty large overall upgrade. At its core, it’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, a flagship-tier chip also found in OnePlus Pad; this provides a major boost over the Dimensity 1300 in the 2T.

This time around, the phone also comes with up to 16GB of RAM and a bigger, better display. The 6.7-inch panel is still FHD, but it’s now at 120Hz over 90Hz. The same 80W charging is in place, but the battery is larger at 5,000 mAh. You’ll also find a 50MP primary rear camera, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro. A 16MP camera is used for selfies up front.

By far, the biggest upgrade, though, is in software support. OnePlus Nord 3 will get three major Android updates, up from two on the 2T, and four years of security patches. That’s roughly on par with the similarly priced Pixel 7a, which gets one more year of security patches.

The OnePlus Nord 3 won’t be sold in the United States, but it seems like a reasonably strong offer for other regions. The device is listed as “coming soon” in the UK and has a price set at £499 for the 8GB/128GB model. In other regions across Europe, the Nord 3 is already available for pre-order, and it will be coming to India later too.

More on OnePlus:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus ma…
OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord 3

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.