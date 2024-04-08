Find My Device can locate Pixel 8 even when turned off, coming to Pixel Buds Pro

The new Find My Device network lets you find Android phones and tablets even if they’re offline and not connected to the internet, while the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro lets you take things further.

The Find My Device network will be able to find the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro “if they’re powered off or the battery is dead.” The former might help when a device is stolen. “Specialized Pixel hardware” is credited as making this possible.

Google tells us that support for this is already available without owners needing to take any action. It will be working with other OEMs and chipmakers on expanding this capability to premium Android devices.

Meanwhile, Google last year said that “Pixel Buds” will be updated to support the new offline Find My Device capabilities. Google confirmed today that this is coming to the Pixel Buds Pro in the future. JBL and Sony will release similar updates “soon.”

This support for headphones is coming after the initial launch for phones and tablets. Support for Bluetooth tracker tags will coincide with product launches from Chipolo and Pebblebee in May.

The Find My Device network is first rolling out in the US and Canada, with end users prompted by email and on-device alerts.